A home in Crawford county is heavily damaged by fire this afternoon.

The fire happening in the 45000 block of old route 77 in Spartansburg around 4:30 p.m. today.

According to fire officials on scene, the family was in the living room when the fire started in the rear of the home.

Everyone inside was able to escape uninjured and firefighters were able to save the family’s cat.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Red Cross was notified to help assist the family.