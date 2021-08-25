Fire damages home on West 24th St. overnight

A home in Erie was damaged by fire overnight.

Once on the scene in the 900 block of West 24th Street, crews found the back corner of the home on fire. They were able to put the fire out before it spread to nearby homes.

According to reports from the scene, the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home. The house is reportedly undergoing renovations, so no one was inside at the time of the fire.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to help determine a cause.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists