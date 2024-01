Fire heavily damaged a house in the west county late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the 1300 block of West Lake Road in East Springfield just after 4 p.m. First reports from the scene indicated smoke and fire showing from inside the house.

Flames were spotted coming through a hole in the siding and heavy fire was found inside the walls and the roof of the house.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.