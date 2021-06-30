Fire damages home under renovation in Spartansburg

A home is damaged by fire in Crawford County.

Crews responded to the scene in the 24000 block of State Highway 89 in Spartansburg around 8:15 p.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, there was a fire coming from the backside of the house.

According to the Spartansburg Fire Department chief, the fire is believed to have started in the basement.

The house is being renovated and no one was home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported from this fire.

The cause is believed to be electrical, but remains under investigation.

