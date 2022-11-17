A fire damaged a mobile home earlier Thursday evening in Springboro.

Calls went out for the fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Springboro Fire Department, multiple engines responded to the mobile home fire in the 13000 block of Kiefer Road. They say when firefighters arrived the residence was fully involved.

Crews worked to keep the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was lost. No cause was discovered at this time, and no injuries were reported.