Fire heavily damaged a mobile home near Cranesville overnight.

Calls went out just before 3:30 a.m. Monday for a structure fire in the 11000 block of State Road in Elk Creek Township.

According to reports from the scene, fire could be seen coming from the mobile home when crews arrived. Several area fire departments responded to the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.