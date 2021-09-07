Fire damages restaurant in North East

Fire damages a North East restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Valone’s on South Lake Street just after 4 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Dave Meehl, the fire was contained to the kitchen and under control in about half an hour.

Meehl said there is fire, smoke, and water damage to the building.

The only people inside the building were employees and they all got out safely.

