Fire damages Saegertown building

Volunteer firefighters in the Saegertown area of Crawford County started their Saturday morning responding to a commercial building on fire.

It began around 8:30am at 440 Main Street in Saegertown. The building is commercial on the floor with upstairs apartments. The residents were able to get out on their own but crews saved three cats trapped by the smoke.

The fire damage was contained to the first floor business called the Copper Flamingo, but the smoke damage was extensive in the six apartments in the building and a next door boutique.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those who live there.