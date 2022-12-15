A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building.

A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows.

One tenant said he wasn’t at his apartment when the fire broke out, and was surprised to learn his belongings were destroyed when he came home.

The Red Cross is helping those who were left homeless.

“Tower two rescued a person off the back third-story porch roof via a ladder. There were no stairs for that individual to get safely down to the ground, so he climbed down to the ground on the ladder but he was not injured,” said Chief Fire Inspector Donald Sauer, Erie City Fire Department.

Sauer added that there was smoke and water damage throughout the building, so all of the tenants were relocated.

“We have to secure the utilities, especially the electric, because we don’t want water running through a ceiling in an apartment below and something happening to the electricity in that apartment causing another problem,” Sauer said.

One tenant said luckily he wasn’t in his apartment when the fire broke out; however, he was shocked by what he saw when he returned home.

“It was engulfed in flames. Basically what anyone would feel, kinda disappointed that it got on fire because all of my possessions were in there,” said Al-Mujhid Ibn Timun, tenant reacting to fire.

He says he’s not sure what his next steps are, but one agency is helping out.

“Red Cross jumped in and took care of it for now. We’ll see what the long term will be,” Timun added.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.