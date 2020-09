Fire damaged a storefront in Corry late Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire on N Center St. around 4 p.m.

According to the Corry City Council Safety Director, there was smoke and fire coming out of the roof when crews arrived on the scene.

Most of the fire was in the back of the building. Businesses were open at the time of the fire and people were evacuated.

A few firefighters suffered heat exhaustion issues, but no other injuries were reported.