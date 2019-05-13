Fire damages unopened brewery in Cambridge Springs

Sunday night the sky illuminated by amber flames and billowing smoke. 15 fire crews arriving to the 200 block of South Main Street in Cambridge Springs in efforts to save a commercial building.

“The guys made an excellent attack on it,” said Cambridge Springs Fire Chief Chris French. “With it being such an old building, there was nothing we could really do.”

Inside the building, the fire destroying “Hardwaters Brewing ,” weeks before it’s grand opening. Upstairs the building had a number of apartments. According to Fire Chief French, there were no injuries, however a dog perished in the blaze. Fire crews saying a major fear was the possibility of the flames spreading to other buildings. A fire wall was found in place.

Next door Store Owner Scott Muckinhaupt was onsite looking over at the aftermath of the destruction. Muckinhaupt says he has been working with the owners of “Hardwaters Brewing” for two years now.

” We have been trying to suck it in all night,” said Muckinhaupt. “Big dreams as they say just went up in smoke. we’re going to sit back and see what we need to do to keep going. “

According to Fire Chief French, the building is a total loss. The firer bringing back memories from two years ago when a blaze completely destroyed the Riverside Inn.