Fire damages W. 31st St. business

Erie Firefighters have spent the morning battling a blaze at an Erie restaurant.

The fire, in the 300 block of W. 31st St., was reported around 9:20 a.m. Monday. The building houses Yum Yum’s Pizza.

Reports from the scene indicated there was smoke in the basement and the fire spread through the crawl spaces.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A portion of Peach Street (Rt. 19) was closed to traffic due to the fire. No injuries were reported and there is no word yet on a cause.