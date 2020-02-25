Fire damages Zoo Boo and Zoo Parade displays

A fire this morning heavily damaged displays used for Zoo Boo and the annual Zoo Parade.

Erie Firefighters were called to the tunnel running under West 38th St. near the Erie Zoo earlier today.

Scott Mitchell from the Erie Zoo confirms booths from Zoo Boo and the wagon used for a float at the Zoo Parade are likely destroyed.

West 38th St. had to be closed for much of the day while inspectors figured out whether the fire had weakened the road. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.