Fire Danger Remains High

Unusually dry air combined with low rain and snowfall lately has raised a serious risk of fire danger for those who plan to burn outside. It’s common at this time of year to burn old brush from last winter. Dew points, though, have been under 25 degrees the past few days, and rainfall in Erie for the month of March has been less than 1/3″ as of today. That creates a real danger for expanding brush fires if you burn outside. Several local towns have put in burning bans until more rain arrives. Check your local township if any bans are in place. Extreme caution should be exercised if burning.