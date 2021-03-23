Fire Danger Remains High

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Authorities in Boulder, Colorado responded to a shooting that left multiple people dead at a King Soopers store on Monday. Photos from the scene show police, emergency vehicles and people being led from inside the store.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers by the name of Eric Talley," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday evening, calling his actions at the scene "heroic."