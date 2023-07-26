Fire destroyed a Greenfield Township barn Wednesday morning as fire crews worked to keep it from spreading to a nearby home.

By the time crews arrived on the scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames and spread to nearby brush. Winds out of the south may have saved a nearby home.

In addition to the heat from the flames, crews had to deal with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The fire was brought under control in a little over an hour.

“If it was a bit of a north wind today instead of south, barely out of the southwest, if it had been a wind out of the north like it normally is or northwest, it would have impinged on the end of that house and we’d have a full structure fire along with the barn,” said Chief Kevin Bartlett, Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The barn is a complete loss. The fire is under investigation.