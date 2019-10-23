Fire department gathers donations for animal shelter

One volunteer organization is giving back to another for their kindness.

Brookside Fire Company holding a donation drive for the ANNA Shelter Tuesday. The community was invited to donate items, money and gift cards to help the shelter continue to care for animals in need. Organizers say the volunteer fire department and the ANNA shelter are actually quite similar. Cindi Dahlkemper, EMS Lieutenant at Brookside, says “We rely on donations from the community and they service a population in need just like we do”.

One of the fire engines will be filled with the donations and delivered to the ANNA Shelter in the coming days.