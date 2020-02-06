Fire department helping grieving family after four-year old boy was killed after hit by car

On Tuesday, a four-year old boy was killed in Springboro after being hit by a car. As the family deals with the grief of his loss, they are getting support from the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department.

The young boy’s father is a member of the volunteer fire department. We are being told that a flood of donations has come through the station to help the grieving family.

Springboro Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Shauberger says since the drive started yesterday, they have gotten many food and monetary donations. They have gotten items liek meat and cheese, also other fire departments are helping out.

If you want to help out, you still have time. You can drop off donations at the department and they will forward it to the family. The chief says that he is close to the family and the donations goes to show how a small town works together to help people through tough times.

“First of all ,the outreach and the support from the community has been tremendously helpful for the family. We appreciate everything they have done so far.” Chief Shauberger said.

A GoFundMe page for the family has also been set up. You can find a link to that page right here