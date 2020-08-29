Fire department opens their station to the community and provide resources in order for people to recycle

A fire department is opening their station to the community and providing resources in order for people to recycle.

An open house event at the Dobler Hose Company invited the community for a free lunch and also included activities for children.

The Dobler Hose Company accepted donations for the event and the proceeds went towards a lupis device which is an automatic CPR machine.

In addition to the open house, the fire department provided a place for the community to recycle paper and glass.

One administrative member from the Dobler Hose Company said that people are grateful to have somewhere to recycle.

“People are very excited about having a place to take their glass since it is no longer considered to be recyclable by waste management,” said Greg Mitcho from the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company Administration.

Mitcho added that the future Dobler Hose Company will have a site for the local community to drop off glass to be recycled.