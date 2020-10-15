Fire department puts a thank you donation to good use towards new equipment

A fire Department is putting a generous donation to good use.

The massive family donation more than $2,000 to Wattsburg Hose Company.

The fire department used the money to buy a stair chair which allows them to get patients up and down a flight of stairs safely.

Firefighters from Wattsburg Hose helped save Ray Massing’s wife when she suffered her first stroke back in 2018.

Ray’s wife unfortunately suffered a second stroke in June of this year and passed away.

The donation was made on behalf of Ray’s wife as a way to thank Wattsburg Hose for all that they did.

“We figured it would be a great memorial to help anyway we could for all the Wattsburg Hose Company did for us,” said Ray Massing, Donated more than $2,000 to the Fire Department.

Firefighters said that they wouldn’t be able to purchase the life saving equipment without Massing’s donation.

