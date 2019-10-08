Fire Dept. investigating cause of Fairview house fire

West County Volunteers are cleaning up this morning after a fire that heavily damage a Fairview home.

Calls came in shortly before 9 a.m. from the 5700 block of Franklin Road in Fairview where heavy smoke was seen.

The fire took hold on the second floor and spread into the attic. Flames could be seen coming through the roof.

Initial reports couldn’t account for either Grandchildren or pets.

“Once we started to open up the structure, it appeared that everything was on the second and third floor, which would be the attic area. We received a report that there might be two Grandchildren and pets. Everyone and all the dogs were accounted for and are out of the structure,” said Chief Brian Brocious, Franklin TWP VFD.

One of the firefighters was treated for exhaustion at the scene. The search for the cause of the fire continues.