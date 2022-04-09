A local fire department hosted a Spring Vendor Show to raise money for new equipment.

Brookside Fire Department held a fundraiser Saturday with various venders to raise donations to keep the fire department running.

The donations will go towards new fire equipment, gear and radios.

Organizers consider the event to be a way for the community to give back to the fire department and show their appreciation for the firefighters that put their lives on the line to save lives in Erie.

“We really appreciate the vendors coming out, we appreciate all the shoppers coming out to support the vendors, because we can’t put this on without the vendors coming in and the community coming out to support,” said Jennifer Brown, event organizer, Spring Vendor Show.

The fire department said the vendor shows are held every spring, summer and fall.