One local fire department had their work cut out for them on Saturday as they battled an early morning blaze.

According to authorities, this fire took place around 10 a.m. in Elk Township in the area of Crane Road and Miller Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that the barn was on fire and beginning to collapse.

Crews also had an issue on their hands as they had to deal with a lack of water supply on scene.

Crews had to resort to dry hydrants and multiple tanker trucks in order to extinguish the fire and hotspots.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.