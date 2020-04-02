1  of  2
Fire destroys barn in Mill Village

UPDATE: A barn was destroyed during a morning fire in Mill Village this morning.

According to the Mill Village Fire Department, reports of a structure fire on the 4100 block of Henry Road began coming in around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

The captain of the department said that there was horse inside the barn, but it was able to get out safely.

It took the firefighters about an hour to contain the fire.

At this time is not known what caused the fire. No injuries were reported in regards to the property owners or animal.

Fire crews are battling a barn fire caused by a reported explosion.

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a barn fire on Henry Road in Waterford.

The barn’s roof collapsed after being fully involved in flames this morning.

This is a developing story. JET 24/FOX 66 will continue to update you with more information.

