Three people are injured after fire broke out in a barn in Waterford overnight.

Calls went out just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the 11000 of Martin Rd.

According to reports from the scene, when crews arrived they found the structure fully engulfed in flames with explosions going off inside.

One person suffered burns as a result of that fire. Two others suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several departments responded to the call. The cause of the fire is under investigation.