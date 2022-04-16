Crews had their hands full on Saturday, April 16 as multiple fire departments battled a trailer fire in Fairview Township.

Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Swanville Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters knocked the blaze down quickly and were able to gain control of the fire.

Lake Shore Fire Department, A.F. Dobler Hose, Lake City Fire Department and Fairview Fire and Rescue were all dispatched.

According to Evan Baker, Fairview Fire and Rescue’s Fire Chief, there were no injuries reported from the fire and the cause is under investigation. Chief Baker also stated that if you are even in a similar situation to close the doors. This could help slow the spread of the fire.

Reports on the scene indicate that the house on the east side of the trailer had minor damage due to the heat from the fire.