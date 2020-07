A storage barn is destroyed by fire in Franklin Township.

Fire crews were called to the 10000 block of Mohawk Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a fully involved barn fire.

According to reports from the scene, firefighters had to make several trips for water to put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported, but crews did have to move several bales of hay so the fire wouldn’t spread. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.