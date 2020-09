A fire in the City of Erie destroyed one home and damaged another.

Calls went out just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night for a fire in the 500 block of East 25th Street.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a home heavily damaged by flames.

That fire spread to a neighboring home before crews were able to get it under control. The fire investigator was called to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.