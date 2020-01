A fire broke out late Saturday afternoon in Ripley, New York, sending crews rushing to the scene.

It happened in the 6000 block of Cemetery Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The home was a total loss as firefighters were unable to put out the flames.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, however, four animals did die in the fire.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.