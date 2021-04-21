One person is left without a place to stay after fire tears through a home in the 1100 block of West 26th Street Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., once they arrived they found flames coming from the back of the home. All three floors of the home were damaged. Crews worked into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called in to help at least one adult with temporary living arrangements.
Fire Destroys Home on West 26th Street in Erie
