A car dealership in Conneaut Lake goes up in flames.

Several Fire Departments were called to Lake Road Auto Sales on Conneaut Lake Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Flames were showing from the building when crews arrived on scene. The building is a total loss along with several cars in the service bay.

Traffic was diverted in the West Bound lane of Conneaut Lake Road and drivers are advised to use caution.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.