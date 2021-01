A home is destroyed and a firefighter suffers minor injuries after a fire in Millcreek last night.

Crews were called out to a fire in a mobile home in the 3000 block of West 12th Street in Millcreek around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, they found the side of a trailer had been heavily damaged and flames were threatening a neighboring structure.

There is no word at this time on what caused that fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.