Emergency crews responded to a car fire on Interstate 90 Tuesday afternoon.

Calls for the incident came in around 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV fully engulfed in flames. Two gas cans were reportedly in the vehicle and had caught fire.

State police diverted traffic off from I-90 westbound at the Sterrettania Road Exit (Exit 18) as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle is a considered complete loss.