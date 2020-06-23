Fire crews were called to the 900 block of East 8th Street near East Avenue around midnight Tuesday morning for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered fire on all three floors of the home. Initial reports indicated that there may be people trapped inside. But first responders did not find anyone before they had to evacuate the building.
A Fire Investigator was called to the scene to help determine a cause.
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Erie
Fire crews were called to the 900 block of East 8th Street near East Avenue around midnight Tuesday morning for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered fire on all three floors of the home. Initial reports indicated that there may be people trapped inside. But first responders did not find anyone before they had to evacuate the building.