A fire has caused some heavy damage to an apartment in the City of Erie.

This fire happened in the 1600 block of Holland Street just after 5:30 p.m. on March 9.

According to the Erie Fire Department, the fire began in one apartment before spreading to an adjacent apartment.

The blaze caused extensive damage and displaced tenants.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause is currently under investigation.