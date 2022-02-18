Fire Engulfs Lumber Business Overnight



Images from Clear Lake Lumber show flames reaching high into the night sky.

CRAWFORD COUNTY – A fire heavily damages a lumber business overnight.

Calls went out around 1:45am this morning for a fire at Clear Lake Lumber, located in the 400 block of Main Street in Spartansburg.

According to crews on scene, the fire began in the broiler room, before spreading.

Several nearby fire departments were also called in to help knock down the flames.

At this time, the crews are still on scene attempting to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.