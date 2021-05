Two people are lucky to be alive after their home was gutted by flames this morning.

The fire started at a house on Sunset Boulevard and East 38th Street just down the road from Mercyhurst University.

According to the Erie Fire Department, two owners and a cat were inside the house when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire started on the right side of the house and then spread throughout the whole house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.