Fire heavily damages Crawford County home Tuesday morning

Nine fire companies from two counties responded when a quick moving house fire swept through a home near the Erie-Crawford county line.

That fire happened in the 13000 block of Pont Road; volunteers were called out shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of volunteers from the nine companies including Edinboro, Albion, Cambridge Springs and West Mead #2, the fire heavily damaged the home.

At this time, we don’t know if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but we’re being told that it does not appear anyone was injured.

There’s been no determination of a cause at this time.

