A family in Wesleyville is homeless after fire broke out.

Calls for the fire went out just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the 2700 block of Euclid Boulevard.

According to the Lawrence Park Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor of the home before spreading.

The fire eventually caused the roof to collapse.

One neighbor said three people were home when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely. However, two dogs were not able to be saved.

No injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshal will be called in if the cause cannot be determined.