A fire heavily damaged a home in North East overnight.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 11000 block of Wilson Road in North East.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. It then spread to the garage as well as a car. It took nearly three hours to get it fully put out.

Investigators will be looking for a cause later today.