Fire in Cambridge Springs causes heavy damage to a garage belonging to lifelong member of the Springfield Fire Department

A fire causes heavy damage to a garage which belonged to a life long member of the Cambridge Springs Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the 21000 block of Center Street Extension in Cambridge Springs shortly before 8 p.m. tonight.

According to the chief of Cambridge Springs Fire Department, firefighters could see the flames coming out of the roof line when they arrived on scene.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but remains under investigation.