Fire in Cochranton injures one, heavily damages shed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A shed is heavily damaged after a fire Wednesday evening in Crawford County.

The shed caught fire shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Reash Church Rd. in Cochranton.

According to Fire Chief Scott Schell, the shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Crawford County 911 says one person suffered burns to their hand. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News