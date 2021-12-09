Fire in Cochranton injures one, heavily damages shed

A shed is heavily damaged after a fire Wednesday evening in Crawford County.

The shed caught fire shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Reash Church Rd. in Cochranton.

According to Fire Chief Scott Schell, the shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Crawford County 911 says one person suffered burns to their hand. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

