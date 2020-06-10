Fire in Corry leaves one person injured

One person is hospitalized after being burned during a fire over in Corry.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Mead Avenue around 6:15 p.m. tonight. The building is described as a two story two unit duplex.

According to the deputy fire chief on scene, they were told someone may have been trapped. Crews were able to get a person who was on the first floor out of the building.

Another victim however escaped on their own and suffered burns. This person was later flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

It took crews 45 minutes to an hour to bring the fire under control.

“The fire progressed rapidly and we had to evacuate crews for awhile, but we got out and regrouped and were about to go back inside and get it under control,” said Jerred Hodak, Corry Fire Department Deputy Chief.

Hodak said that the extreme heat was another challenge for the fire crews. A state police Fire Marshall will now be searching for the cause of the fire.