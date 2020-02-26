Fire inspectors continue to search for cause of fire that damaged Erie Zoo equipment

Erie fire inspectors are still working to find a cause of a fire that damaged equipment for a popular zoo event.

The fire broke out underneath West 38th Street inside a tunnel, which was used for storage by the Erie Zoo.

The flames damaged displays for Zoo Boo and the wagon used for the Zoo Parade. It even caused a portion of West 38th Street to close down for the majority of the day yesterday.

Scott Mitchell from the Erie Zoo says he has already had people reach out to him to see how they can help. He also said that this fire might lead to some changes for Zoo Boo this year.

There is no indication of how long the fire investigation will take.