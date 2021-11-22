Fire inspectors provide safety tips on how to prevent chimney fires

As the weather gets colder, more people are using their fireplace to heat up the house. Fire inspectors have some tips on how to help prevent chimney fires.

Early on November 22nd, multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fore on Station Road as smoke filled the sky above the house.

Along with getting a professional to clean your chimney before using the fireplace, it is important to remove anything surrounding the fire place.

“Should be cleaned frequently just to make sure there’s not a buildup of soot inside because that could start on fire and you know cause problems for them. They should make sure they’re safe when they have a fire at home just in case they have kids or you know animals to make sure they don’t get too close to it,” said Don Sauer, Erie City Fire Investigator.

Sauer also said to make sure to get your furnace checked regularly to prevent furnace fires and to ensure they are working properly.

