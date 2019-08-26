1  of  2
Fire Investigators continue to search for cause of fatal Daycare fire

Erie City Fire Investigators are continuing to search for what caused the fire on West 11 Street that killed five children.

The search came after investigators were able to speak to the homeowner who was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the fire at a Pittsburgh Hospital.

During the search, more electrical cords were taken, and are being sent out for further investigation. An electrical engineer was on the scene for the recent search.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone stated that it is believed the fire began in the living room.

