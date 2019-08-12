Fire investigators now investigating home where fire took lives of five children

Fire investigators are now going inside the West 11 Street house where a fire took the lives of five children Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Guy Santone said this daycare was under the radar. Chief Santone said they had no idea this daycare was in existence. In 2000 the Department of Human Services issued Elaine Harris, owner of Harris Family Daycare, their certificate.

Chief Santone said DHS oversees the inspections. Today, inspectors from Erie County, Allegheny County, and DHS are all on site investigating the house fire that claimed the lives of five children Sunday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., crews made their way into the house. Chief Santone said the investigation is getting twisty. As of right now, the fire is believed to be electrical. Chief Santone added there were electrical cords plugged into one another. Results will have to come back from the lab for an official determination.

Code Enforcement Officer Andy Zimmerman told Action News he and Fire Chief Santone plan on talking with city of Erie Mayor Joe Schember about the possibility of creating a daycare ordinance to ensure they know where daycare’s are located, and that they are inspected.

“We take a step back, and look at maybe we do need a daycare ordinance that would mirror the rental program, that require what the rental units are required to have,” said Andy Zimmerman, Erie City Code Enforcement.

“They didn’t notify us that there was a daycare here. They don’t. There lies a problem. When we know there is a daycare, we always inspect them,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Chief Santone added there was only one fire detector in the attic, saying that it is basically no help by the time the fire reaches the detector.

We did ask if any of the children belonged to Harris, four of the children did not belong to her. Chief Santone could not confirm about the fifth child.