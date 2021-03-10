Fire level danger in Crawford County moderate

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, a firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal. Authorities in Portugal enacted a broad range of measures and the government is reporting Thursday March 4, 2021, major progress against wildfires that traditionally scorch the country each summer, with the average annual number of blazes fallen by more than half over the past three years. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File)

Crawford County is now at a “Moderate Level of Fire Danger,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

There are five levels of fire danger: low, moderate, high, very high, and extreme. When a county is listed in the ‘moderate’ category, there is an elevated danger that a fire can escape if recommended burning tips are not followed.

Because of the dry and windy conditions there have been a dozen uncontrolled outdoor fires this year. No injuries were reported, but homes and vehicles were very close to catching on fire.

Outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions often results in brush, grass, and woods fires.

Below are tips for burning safely:

Check weather conditions — don’t burn on windy days or when vegetation is very dry

Before burning, check local regulations in your area, a permit may be required

Choose a safe burning site away from powerlines, limbs, and buildings

Look around make sure there is gravel or dirt at least 10’ in all directions of the fire

Soak the surrounding area with water before and during the burn

Keep your piles small and manageable — add debris as the fire burns down

Always stay with your fire until it is completely out — drown the fire with water

After starting a fire, check the burn area regularly over the next several days

Refrain from outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions. Under no circumstances should outdoor fires be left unattended.

For more outdoor fire prevention tips you can visit smokeybear.com or dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.