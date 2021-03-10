Fire level danger in Crawford County moderate

Crawford County is now at a “Moderate Level of Fire Danger,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
There are five levels of fire danger: low, moderate, high, very high, and extreme. When a county is listed in the ‘moderate’ category, there is an elevated danger that a fire can escape if recommended burning tips are not followed.
Because of the dry and windy conditions there have been a dozen uncontrolled outdoor fires this year. No injuries were reported, but homes and vehicles were very close to catching on fire.
Outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions often results in brush, grass, and woods fires.
Below are tips for burning safely:
- Check weather conditions — don’t burn on windy days or when vegetation is very dry
- Before burning, check local regulations in your area, a permit may be required
- Choose a safe burning site away from powerlines, limbs, and buildings
- Look around make sure there is gravel or dirt at least 10’ in all directions of the fire
- Soak the surrounding area with water before and during the burn
- Keep your piles small and manageable — add debris as the fire burns down
- Always stay with your fire until it is completely out — drown the fire with water
- After starting a fire, check the burn area regularly over the next several days
Refrain from outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions. Under no circumstances should outdoor fires be left unattended.
For more outdoor fire prevention tips you can visit smokeybear.com or dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.