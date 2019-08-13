Fire Officials confirm where the fire that killed five children began

Fire officials are now confirming where the fire that killed five children started. State Officials are also working towards new legislation designed to prevent something like this from happening again.

“Can you imagine what it would be like to arrive at a house in the middle of the night, it’s totally engulfed in flames, and you can hear children crying inside,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, calls began to come in for first responders to answer a call for a house with fire entrapment.

It was discovered the homeowner and two others escaped the flames, but there were still young children inside.

“All were in critical condition. Some were in cardiac arrest. Officers on scene began CPR to assist the paramedics who were still arriving. Over the next few minutes Erie Fire Department worked on extinguishing the fire and treating the rescued,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Fire Chief Guy Santone said it’s been determined that the flames began to emerge from the first floor in the living room. Although the fire has sparked conversation regarding smoke detectors, the Chief also spoke about the safe and proper use of extension cords.

“You can’t overload these extension cords. People have extension cords plugged into extension cords, and then have a strip of all these different appliances. It may work for a week to five years, but eventually it’s going to fail,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

State and City Officials are joining together to create legislation to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

The Bill State Senator Dan Laughlin is looking to introduce will include checking all smoke detectors annually in child care facilities.

“This will be bipartisan legislation that I think we will be able to get passed and done, and over to the house very quickly. I don’t think anybody wants to see anything like this ever again,” said Senator Laughlin.

As multiple people look to implement different measures to help save lives, City Officials are also acknowledging the devastation throughout the community.

“Know that everything possible was done to try and save them. We grieve along with you. May all the thoughts and prayers through our community offer you some comfort in this difficult time,” said Chief Spizarny.