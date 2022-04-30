A fire ripped through a two-story home in Meadville on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Park Avenue around 3 p.m.

Multiple crews from Crawford County responded to the scene.

When crews arrived on scene they were able knock down the fire rather quickly.

The fire reportedly caused some heavy damage to the second floor of the house. The first floor also received some water damage.

Everyone that was inside the house made it out safely. Red Cross was called assist the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.