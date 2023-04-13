Low Relative Humidity, warm temperatures and still breezy conditions will continue today. This will keep the fire risk on the high side again today. Outdoor burning is not recommended with the dry brush and the weather conditions. This situation will persist into Saturday, though winds will tend to be lighter. Some late afternoon showers Saturday, and again Sunday, will ease the fire threat.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now